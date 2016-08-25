CUC restores power to Papago area

By
|
Posted on Aug 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. personnel completed replacing the power pole that was knocked down by a large tree last Tuesday night and in the process restored power in some areas in Papago and nearby houses in Kagman.

The pole that was knocked down was inside the property of Lucia Palacios. Strong winds, brought by a tropical depression, uprooted the tree and knocked down the pole adjacent to it thus cutting the power supply in some parts of the aforementioned areas.

CUC had already replaced the damaged power pole and transformer, and put back the power lines from the road to Palacios’ house, thus bringing back electricity in the surrounding areas at around 3pm yesterday

Palacios’ house and the surrounding area near it was without power for more than 10 hours, but she said CUC was quick to respond and went to her property with trucks and equipment to fix the damaged pole.

“They were here even before they had their morning coffee. I was very thankful for all their help in assisting us to restore electricity in this area,” Palacios told Saipan Tribune. “I don’t know how strong the winds were in the lower areas but up here, it was really howling.”

And that was when she heard a loud crash and the power went out. When she looked outside, the tree fell down and hit the pole. Governor’s special assistant for women’s affairs Doris Reyes Drew was also quick to come to her aid.

“She [Drew] helped me because I’m disabled and under medication. And when morning came, the CUC people are here. I thank CUC [executive] director Gary Camacho, power manager Lee Lieto, supervisor Jason Reyes, and all the crew,” said Palacios.

“That tree must have been more than 100 years old. The birds come here and eat the fruit. We love that tree but it was dangerous since it is near the pole. I’ve been asking the [Saipan] Mayor’s Office for assistance in cutting down trees in the area that are near power poles but I never had the chance to talk to him (Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang) directly,” added Palacios.

Close to 30 CUC personnel arrived in Luggat Ladok with their chainsaws and other equipment to clear the remains of the tree.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Teregeyo: DPL open to scrutiny

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

ESFDB starts 2016-2017 School Year

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By
  • captain

    Wow, I thought that taking 5 people to change a light bulb was bad, now, IF true, it take 30 people to cut up and remove a tree? (while everything else is put on hold)
    So how many employees does CUC have that they can “spare” this many people for one job that should only take a few people?

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:10 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune