CUC restores power to Papago area

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. personnel completed replacing the power pole that was knocked down by a large tree last Tuesday night and in the process restored power in some areas in Papago and nearby houses in Kagman.

The pole that was knocked down was inside the property of Lucia Palacios. Strong winds, brought by a tropical depression, uprooted the tree and knocked down the pole adjacent to it thus cutting the power supply in some parts of the aforementioned areas.

CUC had already replaced the damaged power pole and transformer, and put back the power lines from the road to Palacios’ house, thus bringing back electricity in the surrounding areas at around 3pm yesterday

Palacios’ house and the surrounding area near it was without power for more than 10 hours, but she said CUC was quick to respond and went to her property with trucks and equipment to fix the damaged pole.

“They were here even before they had their morning coffee. I was very thankful for all their help in assisting us to restore electricity in this area,” Palacios told Saipan Tribune. “I don’t know how strong the winds were in the lower areas but up here, it was really howling.”

And that was when she heard a loud crash and the power went out. When she looked outside, the tree fell down and hit the pole. Governor’s special assistant for women’s affairs Doris Reyes Drew was also quick to come to her aid.

“She [Drew] helped me because I’m disabled and under medication. And when morning came, the CUC people are here. I thank CUC [executive] director Gary Camacho, power manager Lee Lieto, supervisor Jason Reyes, and all the crew,” said Palacios.

“That tree must have been more than 100 years old. The birds come here and eat the fruit. We love that tree but it was dangerous since it is near the pole. I’ve been asking the [Saipan] Mayor’s Office for assistance in cutting down trees in the area that are near power poles but I never had the chance to talk to him (Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang) directly,” added Palacios.

Close to 30 CUC personnel arrived in Luggat Ladok with their chainsaws and other equipment to clear the remains of the tree.