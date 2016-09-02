CUC waiting for executive director candidate to accept offer

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is set to name a new executive director with the two-year contract now being drafted, pending a background check and drug test. Tim Berringer was chosen by the board to become the utilities’ next executive director, but he is still reviewing the terms of the contract.

CUC board vice chair Eric San Nicolas said they held the final interview yesterday at the CUC conference room at the Joeten Dandan Commercial Building. “This is the second round of interview and we have all the board.”

“The entire board, unanimously, is satisfied with the result of the interview. We’re satisfied with the outcome that’s why we decided to make him an offer. We are just hoping he would accept the offer as we are looking forward to work with him.”

CUC legal counsel James Sirok is tasked to prepare the contract where Berringer will be offered an annual salary of $155,000 for two years. “Everything is not yet final and we’re still in the negotiation process. If he accepts the offer and is hired he will have a contract for two years.”

He said that Berringer is one of the two candidates who applied for the position.

San Nicolas added the CUC board nearing to close the deal for an executive director debunks the comments made against them that they are not doing anything to fill the position.

He added that Berringer is the one vetted by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as he meets the standard set by them and the CUC board. “We have not ostracized the EPA contrary to comments made by Rep. [Lorenzo I.] Deleon Guerrero.”

He said that the board is just making sure they act on what is stipulated on certain provisions in the search for the executive director. “We’ve been actively moving along. This pacifies all the critics that say we are not doing our job as a board.”

San Nicolas said the CUC board is hoping Berringer would make a decision as soon as possible so he could “become part of the that would lead the CUC in accomplishing its mission. He would be a great addition to the team in leading CUC and the CNMI move forward.”

The Iowa-native Berringer is a professional engineer and has more than 20 years of experience working in the energy industry. He is a biomedical engineering graduate from the University of Iowa.

Berringer, who was a former director of Edmond Electric in the city of Edmond in Oklahoma, has already toured some of CUC’s power plants and yesterday visited the wastewater division with acting executive director Gary Camacho.

He was also an electrical design manager with the Nebraska-based Union Pacific Railroad according to newsok.com. His previous experience also include in the field of utilities, distribution planning, power plants, rate structures, electrical studies, economic analysis, field personnel, and budgets.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

CUC: Gulick, DHS ignoring late governor’s advice on CW-1 cap ‘mind boggling’

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By
0

DHS: Federal court no jurisdiction over CUC’s, CW workers’ lawsuit

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Teregeyo: DPL open to scrutiny

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:29 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune