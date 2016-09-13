Cultural Heritage Month fashion show moved to Sept. 30

Members of Langowofisch pose after performing last Friday at the Carolinian Utt. The Carolinian dance troupe performed in lieu of the scheduled Cultural Fasion Show that was moved to month’s end. (Erwin Encinares)

The Cultural Fashion Show scheduled last Friday at the Carolinian Utt has been postponed in order to better accommodate participants, according to Chamorro and Carolinian Cultural Heritage Month organizing committee co-chair Cinta Kaipat.

Kaipat said the Cultural Fashion Show has been postponed to Sept. 30, which is also the Uumw Chaha Night of the Cultural Heritage Month.

Despite the postponement of the fashion show, the Carolinian dance group known as Langowofisch still came out and performed for those who went to the Carolinian Utt last Friday.

Kaipat extended her gratitude toward those that showed up despite the cancelation of the original schedule.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to come out and join us this evening. I would also want to thank the performers, Langowofisch, who came out and graced us with their cultural dances, the Refaluwasch dances.”

Kaipat assured that there would be more performances in the following weeks to come. “There is a lot more coming in terms of the dances of the Refaluwasch and the Chamorro community, so we invite everyone to stay tuned and join us.”

Kaipat thanked those that made the execution of the Cultural Heritage Month possible. “Thanks to the committee, thanks to the Carolinian Affairs Office staff, thanks to all the sponsors who were able to support this event, thanks to the SNILD (Saipan and Northern Islands Legislature Delegation). All these other entities will have month long activities coming up.”

The upcoming event for the Cultural Heritage Month is the Island Cuisine Night, which would also be celebrated at the Carolinian Utt this Friday, Sept. 16.

“The next event would be the Cuisine Night. I am inviting everyone to come out and actually taste the Chamorro and Refaluwasch cuisine,” said Kaipat. “It’s just a fun time to come out and enjoy the sunset by the beach here at the Carolinian Utt and taste the cuisine.”

The following day, Sept. 17, would be a Saturday and the Refaluwasch community will be celebrating Chief Aghurubw Day on Managaha Island.

“On the 17th, we have the Chief Aghurubw Day in Managaha, in which the community is once again invited. There’ll be transportation to Managaha. We would have a Mass and then we would have a fiesta-type of feast on Managaha. People will have a chance to relax and enjoy on Managaha after the Mass. Just enjoy and have a picnic with the family,” said Kaipat.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

