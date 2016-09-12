Dates for CEDS Commission public hearings released

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, through the Office of the Secretary of Commerce, hereby give notice to the general public that the CNMI Department of Commerce and the CEDS Commission will be holding public hearings for the approved CEDS Project Ranking Matrix on the following dates, time and venue:

Saipan: Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan

Rota: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, from 3pm to 5pm, at the Rota Mayor’s Office

Tinian: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, at the Tinian Court House

The approved evaluation criterion of the CEDS project ranking matrix is available for public inspection on the CEDS dedicated website, at www.cnmiceds.com, or at the following link: http://cnmiceds.com/assets/updated­_evaluation_cri963._08.16.16.pdf

The public hearings will consist of public inputs, ideas and recommendations regarding the approved matrix that is reflective of what is critical to our community’s economic development.

Following the public input, the listed projects will become available to the general public. (PR)