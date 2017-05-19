Dela Cruz: Tinian can help with Saipan’s power needs

Tinian could help support Saipan’s power needs if an emergency arises, as stated by the former board of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., according to Rep. Francisco S. Dela Cruz (R-Saipan).

Dela Cruz said that Tinian-CUC has a 20-megawatt system composed of four 2.5-megawatt engines and two 5-MW engines.

Yet Tinian’s power demand is only between two to three MW.

“I informed Gov. [Ralph DLG] Torres, based on the research that CUC has 10MW that can be brought in and it is just five to six miles away from us,” said Dela Cruz.

“These engines are owned by CUC. If there were really a critical emergency here on Saipan, then the fastest option would be to look into the two 5MW engines on Tinian. These two 5MW are something that we could look into.”

What CUC could do is to plan how to bring these engines to Saipan. “Logistics and planning in transporting and installing such engines would have to be made by CUC.”

“They must begin the planning now and not later. Plans like these should already be in the books. In case we are really in an emergency, those two 5MW [engines] can be brought over here within a matter of weeks to supplement what is needed here.”

He also pointed out that the former PMIC plant or Power Plant 4 in Puerto Rico has a capacity of between 10 and 12MW. “The question is whether Power Plant 4 is being utilized and producing power now or is it just for standby.”

Dela Cruz added that this could be clarified by CUC, if the electricity produced by Power Plant 4 is being used or for reserve.

He said that CUC could still procure additional engines in the future but advised it to be transparent, that the process is “done in a prudent, legal, and ethical manner.”

Dela Cruz said the issue of having enough generating capacity just across Saipan should be looked into and needs more discussion. “I know that there would be a lot of discussions on this, but the fact remains that these are a property of CUC.”

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

  • captain

    It seems NOW this low life “bottom feeder” has become an expert on power generation.
    Also he does not even state (or know) what are the daily power needs of Tinian before he even makes this type of comment.
    At the time the the Tinian Power plant was built it produces 20MW expandable to 30MW as the future demands require.
    So his (Dela Cruze intention are to take 10 MW away and leave Tnian on rotating power outages?

    Just to remove the two generators Dela Cruz is referring to which are Wartzila ,16V32 (if my memory is correct) Due to their size and weight, (about 74 tons each)
    In the past, there was not anything on Tinian that can lift OR transport those units due to the size and reach to connect to those units..
    This whole process would be quite costly.

    Besides most likely it might also require removing some of the distribution lines outside of the power plant to make room for the operation of the crane, parts of the power plant building would also have to be disassembled and possibly any other present outbuilding structures around the outside of the power plant to allow a crane be based as close as possible to make such a lift.

    A crane would also have to be brought in from off island to Tinian and would have to have a capacity of most likely at least 100 tons (or more) depending on the “reach” (if the reach presently is even at all possible now) with the appropriate length of stick.
    Also the truck and carrier to transport the generator to the dock etc.
    This along with chartering a tug and barge. PLUS transporting these units to where they would be installed on Saipan, most likely overhead power lines would have to be removed etc.
    When Dynasty was operating along with the IBB station (North Field) and with the village there was some reserve power (can’t remember how much), I think that it was only one EMD, 2.5 MW, generator left in reserve.

    Now you have a new Hotel Casino presently being built and still have the Dynasty that one day in the future may be put back into operation. What are other plans for Tinian on the drawing boards and how much power will be needed in the future.

    Any plans on scavenging of these two generators, besides the added costs, may also cause a legal issue due to the contract between Telesource and CUC.

  • pafao

    Those power engines on Tinian are owned by Telesource, a private contractor for CUC to operate and provide electric power to Tinian. Know the facts first before switching gear.

