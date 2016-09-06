Deleon Guerrero: Better for AG to settle CUC board issue

Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (Ind-Saipan) said it is better for the Attorney General’s Office to decide on the issue of whether the governor or the Legislature, particularly the Senate, has the authority to abolish the board of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Members of the CUC board are all appointees of the governor.

Deleon Guerrero, who attended last week’s CUC board meeting and is a former chair of the House Public Utilities, Transportation, and Telecommunications Committee, said he, like the governor or the Senate, which confirms all appointees, is willing to wait for the AG’s decision on who could abolish the board.

“I was surprised that the administration is seeking the AG’s opinion on what are the procedures or situation when to abolish the CUC board,” said Deleon Guerrero. “I guess they are waiting for the AG’s opinion, I would also like to wait for the AG’s opinion as well.”

He added that the House has no issue with the CUC board. “The House, just to be on the safe side, does have nothing, no issue with the appointees or any member of the board.”

The AG needs to interpret the law on what it clearly says or defines when and how to abolish a board. “The AG’s opinion is very important. Clarity on the law is what we need. I’m glad the administration is seeking the AG’s opinion,” said Deleon Guerrero.

However, he added that abolishing the board is not the answer and instead find ways to solve CUC’s issues. “As I said earlier, I don’t think abolishing the board is necessary. What we need is to tighten up the belts, and change a little bit of our attitudes and really focus on the issues.”

The Governor’s Office has consulted with the AG’s Office if there is a legal way to abolish the board but would still not divulge other details.

The Torres administration, however, received information that the governor has no legal process that could completely abolish the CUC board.

One way that the government is seeing is not renewing the terms of the members of the board or if they failed to have a quorum in their meetings.

The administration said it is becoming clear now that it won’t be legally possible to abolish or dissolve the board. They, however, remain in communication with the AG’s Office on what are the other options.