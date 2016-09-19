Demapan: Locals should avail employment opportunities

By
|
Posted on Sep 19 2016

Tag: , , ,

House Speaker Rafael S. Demapan (R-Saipan) is encouraging the local workforce to take advantage and avail of the employment opportunities that can be seen with the current economic situation of the CNMI, particularly on Saipan.

Several establishments have opened the past few months with Best Sunshine International, Ltd.’s casino resort and two more hotel projects now under construction.

Demapan said the Department of Labor has programs like the Workforce Investment Agency to help local citizens find jobs. “We talked about training and employment for our citizens. They must also avail of the services of the Department of Labor.”

“So that [Labor] can assist them, make the assurance that they be placed on the employment market. We need to point that out so they would know where to go. Finding employment, getting hired, and having the proper training.”

Training the local workforce would lessen the impact of businesses that were affected by the issue on the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker nonimmigrant visa (CW-1) program, which ends in 2019.

The administration of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Delegate Gregorio “Kilili” C. Sablan (Ind-MP) are pushing for an extension of the program for 10 years and the raising of the cap to 18,000 to augment the expected need for additional workforce.

He added that the government and Legislature should encourage the Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, and businesses to offer short training courses especially those in the hospitality and tourism industries—one of the CNMI’s source of revenue.

“I think they should focus and invest more in training the local workforce. So we try to also alleviate the financial situation of the people and address the concerns of the labor issue in the Commonwealth.”

“In the meantime, we’re working to see how we can address the shortage of workers or manpower. I strongly urge businesses to focus more in training employees so there’s no disruption of operations with their businesses,” said Demapan.

NMC interim president David Attao, in a presentation to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce members early this month, showed the top positions held by CW workers as of fiscal year 2013. The CNMI Department of Commerce and DOL are the source of the data.

Maids and housekeeping cleaners are on top with 1,023 followed by general and operations managers with 651, while janitors and cleaners (except maids and housekeeping) are at third with 548, and waiters and waitresses at 537.

Accountants and auditors (480); retail salespersons (363); security guards (363); cashiers (320); restaurant (296); cement masons and concrete finishers (268); other managers (232); cooks, maintenance, and masseuse (201 each); food prep and stock clerks (163 each); and bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks (162) are the other jobs listed.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Small businesses front and center on 2nd day of confab

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By
0

Bicameral conference to pass budget

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By

CHC: Person with Zika immune from virus after infection

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By

Don’t be a sucker for politics

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 18, 2016, 9:23 PM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:16 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune