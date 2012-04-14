DepEd clarifies policy for student transferees from foreign countries like CNMI

By Clarissa David

Reporter

The Philippine Department of Education has an existing policy that gives public and private elementary and secondary schools the discretion in determining the appropriate grade level for student applicants transferring from foreign jurisdictions such as the CNMI.

“In general, except as otherwise indicated, the appropriate grade level should be the next curriculum year following that completed abroad by the applicant,” states Order No. 26 dated May 23, 1994.

This policy superseded DepEd’s previous policy wherein transferring student applicants in both public and private elementary and secondary schools are referred to the local agency responsible for the management and governing of basic education in the Philippines.

The policy was DepEd’s response to the email sent by Consul General Medardo Macaraig after receiving several inquiries from Filipino workers in the CNMI who are parents of U.S.-citizen children and are planning to go back to the Philippines for good.

Macaraig said that many Filipino parents have inquired about how to go about transferring their children to elementary or secondary schools in the country and how to determine what grade level their son or daughter should enroll in.

Macaraig, who also has two daughters currently enrolled in a private school on island, said he understands the concern of these parents, which is why he immediately asked DepEd for an answer.

DepEd’s policy states that the foreign educational system where the transferee will come from must have at least six years of elementary level system, at least four years in secondary or high school level, and a total basic education of at least 10 years-the basic education system in the Philippines.

In the CNMI education system, students receive 12 years of basic education because of its middle or junior high school level.

The policy comes with guidelines “for the sake of completeness.” For example, a transferee who has completed sixth or seventh grade overseas is eligible for admission to freshman or first year in high school.

A transferee who has completed eighth grade abroad would be eligible for admission to sophomore or second year in high school but will be required to take Filipino I and Social Studies I (Philippine History and Government).

Meanwhile, a transferee who finished the ninth grade overseas will be eligible for third year in high school but will be required to take Filipino I and Social Studies I then Filipino II in his fourth year in high school.

If the transferee has completed 10th grade abroad, he or she is eligible for fourth year in high school but will be required to take Filipino I and Social Studies I only.

On the other hand, if a transferee has completed 11th or 12th grades overseas, he or she may be qualified for the tertiary level “depending on the course they will pursue.”

A copy of the policy is posted on the bulletin board of the Consulate General on the fifth floor of the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe.

United Filipino Organization president Bong Malasarte said DepEd’s policy would ensure that transferees from the CNMI would know which grade levels they can enroll in when they go to the Philippine where they will continue their studies.