DEQ hosts permitting program open house on Rota

Division of Environmental Quality is hosting a permitting program open house on the island of Rota. The two-day event already started yesterday but continues today, Sept. 28, 9am-4:30pm at the Rota Mayor’s Office.

The purpose of the open house event is to provide public education/outreach to the community on Rota regarding the permit requirements and process involved when one is seeking to obtain a permit from the various permitting programs under DEQ. This is a great opportunity for the Rota community to engage on a one-to-one discussion with staff who manages and implements the permitting programs at DEQ. The permitting programs that will be at the open house include the following:

• Earthmoving and erosion control/wastewater

• Solid and hazardous waste litter control

• Pesticides application and certification

• Aboveground/underground and storage tanks

• Water quality certification

• Well drilling and well operation

• Air quality/air pollution control

DEQ encourages the community on Rota to participate in this open house and take advantage of the opportunity engage and ask questions from the knowledgeable staff at DEQ. This is a great opportunity come and learn about the programs that are protecting public health and your natural resources environments through permit conditions, enforcement, and compliance.

For more information, please contact Reina Camacho at 664-8500. (PR)