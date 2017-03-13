DFW manager arrested for DUI, firearm

By
|
Posted on Mar 13 2017

Tag: , , ,

A Division of Fish and Wildlife manager was arrested on Friday after he was allegedly found drunk when his sports utility vehicle swerved and rear ended another vehicle in Puerto Rico last month. He was also allegedly found in possession of a handgun and ammunition.

Roque Arriola Santos, 64, was arrested for illegal possession or use of weapon while under the influence of alcohol and illegal possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $50,000 cash; preliminary hearing will be on March 16.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found Santos ineligible for a court-appointed counsel. Assistant attorney general Jonathan Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

According to the Attorney General Investigative Division, two police officers were at a stop at the Navy Hill traffic light last Feb. 3 when they saw an SUV (ACR 854) swerve off of the main road while heading north on Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Puerto Rico.

The officers turned on their emergency lights and chased the SUV, which then rear-ended a Toyota 4Runner that was also heading north.

The officers, who checked on the occupants of the two vehicles for any injuries, saw that the SUV’s airbag was deployed and Santos, who was the lone occupant, kept complaining of chest pain.

The officer noticed that Santos tried to hide an item underneath rear portion of the front passenger seat.

When the officer questioned him about the item, Santos allegedly became uncooperative with the officer.

The officer recovered a Ruger P85 handgun loaded with .9mm ammunition.

Santos refused to comment about the handgun and ammunitions. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on Santos’ breath. Santos was then arrested.

Santos allegedly blew a .174 breath alcohol content, which is above the legal limit, police said.

In a later interview, Santos claimed that he found the handgun while doing a routine check around the Marina Cove. He said he found a handgun and the holster in the grassy area underneath some trees. Santos stated he secured the gun and the holster in his car and later headed to Johnny’s Bar.

Department of Public Safety’s Records Office records show that Santos is not a valid registered firearm’s carrier.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Territorial Caucus raises concerns on healthcare

Posted On Feb 09 2017
, By

OAG announces Toyota frame class action settlement

Posted On Jan 23 2017
, By

Saipan sobriety checkpoints

Posted On Dec 19 2016
, By

‘Not all businesses can afford to pay hike in minimum wage’

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By
  • Rehmdla

    Wow–and this guy is in charge–of anything??

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 13, 2017

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

Life and Style

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

­­­Hyatt golf classic receives Variety donation

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

Posted On Mar 10 2017

MHS, SSHS students take part in island tour

Posted On Mar 10 2017

16 students inducted into MCS honor society

Posted On Mar 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 12, 2017, 11:22 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:26 PM
sunset: 8:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune