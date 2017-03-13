DFW manager arrested for DUI, firearm

A Division of Fish and Wildlife manager was arrested on Friday after he was allegedly found drunk when his sports utility vehicle swerved and rear ended another vehicle in Puerto Rico last month. He was also allegedly found in possession of a handgun and ammunition.

Roque Arriola Santos, 64, was arrested for illegal possession or use of weapon while under the influence of alcohol and illegal possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $50,000 cash; preliminary hearing will be on March 16.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found Santos ineligible for a court-appointed counsel. Assistant attorney general Jonathan Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

According to the Attorney General Investigative Division, two police officers were at a stop at the Navy Hill traffic light last Feb. 3 when they saw an SUV (ACR 854) swerve off of the main road while heading north on Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Puerto Rico.

The officers turned on their emergency lights and chased the SUV, which then rear-ended a Toyota 4Runner that was also heading north.

The officers, who checked on the occupants of the two vehicles for any injuries, saw that the SUV’s airbag was deployed and Santos, who was the lone occupant, kept complaining of chest pain.

The officer noticed that Santos tried to hide an item underneath rear portion of the front passenger seat.

When the officer questioned him about the item, Santos allegedly became uncooperative with the officer.

The officer recovered a Ruger P85 handgun loaded with .9mm ammunition.

Santos refused to comment about the handgun and ammunitions. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on Santos’ breath. Santos was then arrested.

Santos allegedly blew a .174 breath alcohol content, which is above the legal limit, police said.

In a later interview, Santos claimed that he found the handgun while doing a routine check around the Marina Cove. He said he found a handgun and the holster in the grassy area underneath some trees. Santos stated he secured the gun and the holster in his car and later headed to Johnny’s Bar.

Department of Public Safety’s Records Office records show that Santos is not a valid registered firearm’s carrier.