We didn’t give away our sovereignty

This is in response to Mr. Rudy M. Sablan on his article titled, “New political status commission.” Boy, it just makes my Refaluwasch blood boil when an individual lays claim on another’s belief and integrity.

I totally disagree with his claims that along with the Chamorro and Chamolinian we gave away our sovereignty. Do you even know what sovereignty means let alone write about it?

Sovereignty is who you are as a person, what our community believes in, and best yet what we ourselves portray to the world in general. Meaning the Refaluwasch along with the Chamorro and the many ethnic groups deem proper and or to have a beneficial and prosperous future as one community, at least to my understanding.

Take also for instance why we are being educated. For me I am sure it is not just for personal gains but a gain for our community as well. Would you imagine an individual not educated? I would sadly say he/she will not benefit and or prosper in the future of our community, I believe. Because to tell you the truth, education is somewhat different from being smart. Being smart is so much a simple characteristic of every human being. I mean we are smarter than the next smartest mammal, the dolphin!

Humans have so much evolved we are considered a superior and inferior species capable of orchestrating mass killing and the hurting of everything around us. But hey I am not saying we should continue do mass killing or hurting, I am simply comparing us to mammals that lack our abilities.

Another issue is that which you claim that we as a community can not make it without Uncle Sam. I mean come on, really? Okay I will tell you something I have come to fully understand in all my years getting educated, my teachers or best yet mentors had one thing in common, is that nothing is impossible in this world, you just have to sometime stop for awhile, reset or regroup and look at the impossible at every angle. By then they would say, I do not believe you are not going to locate an angle to solve the impossible.

Yes, you might be saying or thinking how naive and disrespectful kind of individual I am but do not blame me for it, blame my education instead…LOL. And I also tend to think most of the time that the only impossible thing that we as human beings cannot do is live life forever. Unless you have been blessed with eternal life by the guy upstairs, if so can you point in that me or us all in that direction.

Luciano M. Rangamar
Eatonville, WA

    Mr. Sablan was alluding to an historical fact inherent under USPL 94-241. What's yours beyond wild and baseless adolescent pontification?

