Diversity showcased anew at Int’l Festival of Cultures

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

The 2016 International Festival of Cultures is one of the newest attractions at the Paseo de Marianas in Garapan and started since Aug. 20.

The event is hosted by the Marianas Visitors Authority and it aims to highlight all the different cultures that are present in the CNMI.

MVA Community Project specialists Ryan Calvo said that besides giving free samples of traditionally roasted pig, the International Festival of Cultures also wants to showcase the different cultures of the CNMI while giving locals and tourists something in return.

“When we started in 2014 we wanted to get all the diverse cultural groups in the CNMI together to promote the diversity of the CNMI for two targets: our local community; something for them to do too, and mainly for our tourists from abroad,” said Calvo.

A lot of pride comes with being able to participate in the festival. “I feel proud and honored to be asked to perform and promote our culture to tourists and as well as to our local community. We need to revive it by showcasing our culture heritage through songs and dances,” said Annale Sablan-Torres, one of the group leaders of the Manantigu Cultural Production Petlas Marianas Simiya Lina’la’s.

Although the festival started in 2014, the International Festival of Cultures wasn’t held in 2015 due to Typhoon Soudelor’s rampage. In 2016, the International Festival of Cultures continued. “in 2014 that was our first annual. In 2015 we wanted to do it again but unfortunately Typhoon Soudelor hit so we put everything off because everyone was busy recovering. This year we marked it as the second, a continuation,” said Calvo.

“We have majority of the same group as the first but this year we decided to have six Saturdays in order to add more to the event. The first and second Saturday is like a soft opening, where the CNMI hosts the opening.”

Calvo says more are in store for the International Festival of Cultures. With the following weeks to come, the eventwould be even more festive. “Come September 3rd, that’s where we’re going to have all the groups come in. So we’re looking at everybody coming in and it’s going to be more active; more participation and activities for everybody,” shared Calvo.

The International Festival of Cultures would be going on every Saturday at the Paseo de Marianas in Garapan from 5pm to 10pm. Starting Sept. 3, more cultural groups would be joining the International Festival of Cultures. Marshall Islands, Philippines, Tahiti, Marquesas, Cook Islands, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Japan, China, Hawaii, and Korea would be added into the list of presenters.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

September proclaimed Cultural Heritage Month

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

2016 Business and Finance Conference set for Sept. 15-16

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Joeten pledges $5K to Green Gala

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

CNMI scores in AFC U16 tourney debut

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 8:53 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune