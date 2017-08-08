DOC chief looks at smooth re-integration of inmates

Newly confirmed Corrections Commissioner Vincent Attao seeks to improve programs for inmates that will smoothen their re-integration in society.

In a Senate session last week, Attao said his main priorities would be programs for inmates to “help them become productive members of society once again.”

“That is something that we need to improve on and enhance every aspect of,” said Attao. “We are still in the process of trying to determine what programs would work for our inmates here and [would work for] our facility.”

Also, on his checklist of priorities are hiring additional DOC staff and more training for them.

Attao’s appointment was supposed to have been approved earlier but he has been off-island on personal matters since the Senate hearing on his appointment last June 23, 2017. After being excused from three confirmation hearings, Attao was finally approved for the position last week.

Attao has openly expressed his desire to recruit new officers. During the DOC budget hearing in June, Attao said this will address the increased number of inmates, which he estimates is already at the 250 mark.

The 7th Department of Corrections cycle would be graduating this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Attao wishes to recruit 18 officers. The 7th DOC cycle will only have 15 graduates.