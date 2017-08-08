DOC chief looks at smooth re-integration of inmates

By
|
Posted on Aug 08 2017

Tag:

Newly confirmed Corrections Commissioner Vincent Attao seeks to improve programs for inmates that will smoothen their re-integration in society.

In a Senate session last week, Attao said his main priorities would be programs for inmates to “help them become productive members of society once again.”

“That is something that we need to improve on and enhance every aspect of,” said Attao. “We are still in the process of trying to determine what programs would work for our inmates here and [would work for] our facility.”

Also, on his checklist of priorities are hiring additional DOC staff and more training for them.

Attao’s appointment was supposed to have been approved earlier but he has been off-island on personal matters since the Senate hearing on his appointment last June 23, 2017. After being excused from three confirmation hearings, Attao was finally approved for the position last week.

Attao has openly expressed his desire to recruit new officers. During the DOC budget hearing in June, Attao said this will address the increased number of inmates, which he estimates is already at the 250 mark.

The 7th Department of Corrections cycle would be graduating this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Attao wishes to recruit 18 officers. The 7th DOC cycle will only have 15 graduates.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Supplemental briefing sought in DOC director’s case

Posted On Jul 12 2017
, By

DOC’s Castro on trial for govt vehicle misuse

Posted On Jul 11 2017
, By

DOC: Inmate population nearly doubled

Posted On Jun 27 2017
, By

Senate hopes future DOC chief lasts

Posted On Jun 26 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS revives band program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Research: Nutrition information, food demo affect eating habits of children

Posted On Aug 08 2017

NMC ties up with University of Alaska on social work program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 8, 2017, 5:16 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
32°C
real feel: 42°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune