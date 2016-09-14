DOC welcomes 21 graduates

After a three-month training, 21 cadets yesterday graduated from the Department of Corrections Sixth Cycle Corrections Academy.

Before the graduation ceremony was held, the 21 new Corrections Officers along with two new police graduates, took their oath of duty before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Anthony Malwelbug emerged as the class valedictorian and received the Governor’s Leadership Award. Herminia Agulto was chosen as the class salutatorian.

Takeuo Alexander received the Top Gun award, while Jessica Mundo was named Physically Fit. Raymond Sablan got the Most Improved Physically Fit award.

In an interview after the graduation ceremony held at Fiesta Resort & Spa’s Hibiscus Hall, Malwelbug said he was actually aiming for valedictorian since the start of the academy.

“It feels good that I actually reached my goal. I’m proud of myself and proud of my family that came out here for me,” the 26-year-old Malwelbug said.

Malwelbug said the three-month training was good as it was both physically and mentally challenging.

Malwelbug is the son of Finian and Valerie Kapileo Malwelbug.

The two new police officers who joined the oath-taking and graduation ceremonies are John Jacob Guerrero and Loni Perry.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero said the two new police officers joined the oath-taking and graduation from the Sixth Cycle Corrections Academy and not from the police cycle academy because there were some issues that were ironed out.

DPS Commissioner Guerrero said he feels good that John Guerrero, who is his son, has been successful in achieving his goal.

John Guerrero, 21, who is only 4’8” in height, said becoming be a police officer is his dream. He said the training was kind of hard.

Including the two new graduates, DPS Saipan now has 133 officers. Tinian DPS and Rota DPS both have 19 officers, according to DPS Commissioner Guerrero.

DOC Commissioner Georgia M. Cabrera refused to divulge how many officers DOC has.

At the graduation ceremony, Cabrera and acting governor Francisco M. Borja delivered brief remarks.

Aside from valedictorian Malwelbug and salutatorian Herminia Agulto, the other new Corrections graduates are Jessica Mundo, Keoni Omengkar, Omar Tesero, Maria Aldan, Zirina Yaroitemal, Neil Camacho, John Pangelinan, Jason Arriola, Brandon Maratita, Atanacio Salas, Joel Ignacio, Roland Angeles, Peter Lieto, Mariano Satur, Takeuo Alexander, Raymond Sablan, Creighton Manglona, Bernard Nugam, and Sepio Joseph.