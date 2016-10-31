Docomo marks 10 years of ‘Be Seen, Be Safe’ campaign

TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific’s “Be Seen, Be Safe” glow stick Campaign reached its tenth year in 2016. The “Be Seen, Be Safe” campaign resumes annually in efforts to provide kids and parents on Guam and Saipan added safety, while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Docomo Pacific joins other community partners such as the Guam Police Department, Mobil Oil Guam Inc., Atkins Kroll Guam Inc., and Calvo’s SelectCare in the handing out of glow sticks for children each year. This year 25,000 glow sticks will be dispersed.

Launched in 2006 on Guam, the campaign started as a means to keep children safe on Halloween night. Docomo Pacific partnered with the Guam Police Department to start this initiative, which expanded to Saipan a couple of years later. The initial amount of glow sticks given out totaled at 5,000. Over the years, that number matured to 25,000.

Commenting on the origins of the campaign, chief commercial officer at Docomo Pacific, Thomas Higa, states: The idea started out of my home. I would hand out glow sticks to the children in my neighborhood. Many parents thought, ‘This is a great idea to keep our children safe.’ So I considered that it would be a great campaign for Docomo Pacific (MCV at the time), to contribute to the safety of the kids of our island. It’s our 10th year of keeping the children of Guam and Saipan safe on the roads and in the streets.

On where he sees this campaign headed in the years to come, Higa said: I see this project expanding. Anything that’ll keep our children seen at night; that’s what’s important to us. We have thousands of kids on the street and not many street lights. They should be seen and be safe.”

Distribution of glow sticks in Guam will continue until today, Oct. 31, at any of the following locations: (while supplies last): all Docomo Pacific locations; GPD: Agat, Hagatna, Dededo, Tamuning; Mobil: Yona, Ysengson, East Hagatna, Agat; Atkin-Krolls Toyota; and Calvo’s SelectCare.

Distribution of glow sticks on Saipan will continue from until today, Oct. 31, at any of the following locations for Saipan: (while supplies last): Docomo Pacific, Atkin-Krolls Toyota, and Calvo’s SelectCare. (Docomo Pacific)