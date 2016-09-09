Documentary to show Pagan to the world, says Aldan

The documentary “Too Beautiful to Bomb” would show the world the beauty and ecological diversity of Pagan, one of the CNMI’s Northern Islands said Mayor Jerome Aldan. Sylvan Tudela and a film crew shot footages of Pagan when they went there last month.

Tudela, who owns Chelu Photos, went there with drone operator Carlo Domingo and photographer Roy Jacinto. Diego Kaipat, a former Pagan resident, was also a member of the film crew while Gus Castro, a staff of the Northern Islands Mayor’s Office served as their guide.

They were part of a 20-member group that went to Pagan and had to extend their stay due to inclement weather. Earthjustice and other environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Navy and Secretary Ray Mabus, and U.S. Department of Defense and Secretary Ashton Carter last month on their plans to use Pagan as a live firing range.

Earthjustice attorney David Henkin is representing the Tinian Women’s Association, Guardians of Gani, and PaganWatch in the lawsuit.

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation appropriated money to fund the film crew’s trip to Pagan in cooperation with Aldan’s office. Other members of the group paid for their trip except Celia K. Selepeo, whose inclusion was made possible when Dave Lotz gave up his seat after he could not make it.

Aldan said it was a good thing that the Too Beautiful to Bomb group of former representative Cinta Kaipat filmed the documentary. “Somebody needs to capture the beauty of the island. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

“God knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. We’re still in the 902 talks and we don’t know what will be the decision later on. What’s going to happen to Pagan?” asked Aldan.

He said that filming and documenting by the nonprofit group would show the future generation what Pagan looks like.

“I believe in what they’re [Too Beautiful to Bomb group] doing. And at least our children and other future generation would know that we fought for our island. That we tried to keep it as pristine and beautiful as can be,” Aldan said.

Environmental groups and other concerned citizens also made an online petition where they managed to gather more than 100,000 signatures that was also transmitted and included on the documents given to the military.