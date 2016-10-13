DOJ, law enforcers work to rebuild trust

The officer shootings, racial profiling, and police deaths in the U.S. is creating ripples not just across the United States but also in its territories, according to U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the CNMI Alicia Limtiaco.

“The tragic events that we have all listened to and heard about in the U.S. mainland impact everyone across the country,” she said.

Because of this, the U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as National Community Policing Week to prioritize building trust and strong bonds between law enforcement agencies and the community where they operate in.

“We have met with our law enforcement partners both local and federal. We’ve discussed these issues and these events and talked about what we could do on the ground here on our island community to strengthen our relationships and to have a more collaborative working relationship with our various partners and stakeholders,” said Limtiaco.

NCPW is about dedicating efforts into strengthening the relationship between the community and the law enforcement—something that has been deteriorating in the U.S.

“This is something that we want to do on a day to day basis, so this is about highlighting and emphasizing how important it is that we have to work together in order to prevent crime,” Limtiaco said.

According to her, NCPW is about mutual respect and improvement of understanding and interaction between one another, and recognizing the fact that everybody on island is from the same community, all while considering the safety of one another.

“We all have an investment to protect our children, our families, and our friends here,” said Limtiaco.