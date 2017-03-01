SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2017

Tag: , , ,
The Society of American Military Engineers Guam Post recently donated $20,000 to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation for the university’s School of Engineering.  From left to right, SAME Guam Post president Noel Enriquez, SAME Guam Post vice president LCDR Matthew Mattivi, CEC, USN, 1st, SAME Guam Post director Bob Shambach, SAME Guam Post treasurer Chris Arnsfield, UOG president Dr. Robert Underwood, and UOG Endowment Foundation director Janiece Sablan. (UOG)

The Society of American Military Engineers Guam Post recently donated $20,000 to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation for the university’s School of Engineering.  From left to right, SAME Guam Post president Noel Enriquez, SAME Guam Post vice president LCDR Matthew Mattivi, CEC, USN, 1st, SAME Guam Post director Bob Shambach, SAME Guam Post treasurer Chris Arnsfield, UOG president Dr. Robert Underwood, and UOG Endowment Foundation director Janiece Sablan. (UOG)

In support of the University of Guam School of Engineering, the Society of American Military Engineers recently donated $20,000 to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation.

The donation—made during Engineering Week—aligns with the organization’s vision to develop the nation’s future engineers and grow prospective members through STEM outreach efforts, scholarships, and engagement of College Student Chapters, said SAME Guam Post president Noel Enriquez.  “Higher education is the backbone of SAME membership and without the students and institutions to support higher learning, whether they come from the military, public, or private sector, the membership in SAME would not exist,” Enriquez said.

During the week, UOG pre-engineering students in the SAME Student Chapter partnered with professional engineers and visited high schools around the island. They talked about the pre-engineering program at UOG and encouraged aspiring engineers to participate in the upcoming 5th Annual Dean Gillham Bridge Building Competition, which will be held at UOG on March 11, 2017.

Foundation executive director Janiece Sablan said a faculty office within the upcoming School of Engineering building will be named for SAME to recognize its contribution. The university hopes to break ground on the building this spring. (UOG)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG Biology students do advanced research in NY

Posted On Feb 08 2017
, By

3rd degree course eyed for NMC

Posted On Jan 20 2017
, By
0

UOG student hosts special screening

Posted On Dec 29 2016
, By
0

UOG English Adventure Program Earns AASCU Internatioanal Education Award

Posted On Nov 08 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 1, 2017

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Community Briefs - February 28, 2017

Posted On Feb 28 2017

Community Briefs - February 24, 2017

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Bordallo nominates Guam students to military academies

Posted On Mar 01 2017

IT&E donates $3,500 to NMC golf tourney

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Marine biology outreach seeks to inspire youth

Posted On Feb 27 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2017, 3:49 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 7:33 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune