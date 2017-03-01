SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

In support of the University of Guam School of Engineering, the Society of American Military Engineers recently donated $20,000 to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation.

The donation—made during Engineering Week—aligns with the organization’s vision to develop the nation’s future engineers and grow prospective members through STEM outreach efforts, scholarships, and engagement of College Student Chapters, said SAME Guam Post president Noel Enriquez. “Higher education is the backbone of SAME membership and without the students and institutions to support higher learning, whether they come from the military, public, or private sector, the membership in SAME would not exist,” Enriquez said.

During the week, UOG pre-engineering students in the SAME Student Chapter partnered with professional engineers and visited high schools around the island. They talked about the pre-engineering program at UOG and encouraged aspiring engineers to participate in the upcoming 5th Annual Dean Gillham Bridge Building Competition, which will be held at UOG on March 11, 2017.

Foundation executive director Janiece Sablan said a faculty office within the upcoming School of Engineering building will be named for SAME to recognize its contribution. The university hopes to break ground on the building this spring. (UOG)