Dove women’s league kicks off fall season

The 2016 Dove Women’s Fall League opened last Sunday with Paire, Shirley’s, and MP United posting season-debut wins at the Chacha Ocean View Middle School.

Paire edged Kanoa, 6-5, in the second game in Division A, while Shirley’s outclassed TanHoldings FC in the curtain-raiser, 4-1.

Jerlyn Castillo and Lyka Sally scored two goals apiece in Paire’s victory, while Jeraldine Castillo chipped in one. Paire got one goal from Kanoa’s error. Paulyn Joyce had a hat trick for Kanoa, while Toremy Diaz and Veora Basa contributed one goal each.

Jerlyn gave Paire its first goal in the 13th minute, while Sally found her target in the 26th minute to lift their team to a 2-1 halftime edge. Joyce knocked in the lone goal for Kanoa in the first half (19th minute).

Kanoa managed to equalize off Basa’s goal in the 32nd minute and then grabbed the upper hand, thanks to Diaz’s shot in the 43rd. An own goal and Jeraldine’s conversion in the 44th and 45th minute, respectively, brought back Paire to the driver’s seat before Joyce’s second goal in the 46th forced another deadlock.

Jerlyn then broke the tie three minutes later, while Sally gave Paire the insurance with her second goal in the 52nd. Kanoa threatened Paire one last time when Joyce scored anew in the 59th minute, but her team run out of time to make another goal that would have forced the draw.

In the other Division A game, Angie Ito earned a pair of goals to hand Shirley’s a win in its season debut. Ito hit the board in the 22nd and 52nd minute, while Katrina Costalers earlier registered Shirley’s first goal 13 minutes into the first half. Shirley’s last goal was made off TanHoldings’ miscue four minutes before the match wrapped up. TanHoldings drew its lone goal from Sarah Allen in the 41st minute.

Shirley’s also fielded a team in Division B and settled for a 2-2 draw against Kanoa.

Hannah Santos and Marie Aldan nailed one goal apiece for Kanoa, while Shirley’s two goals came from Thereze Millari and Katherine Magat.

In the other Division B pairing, MP United downed Kagman High School, 1-0, but the official match report did not indicate who scored for the winning squad in the first half.

Meanwhile, this season’s Dove-sponsored league is also holding competition in the masters division.

MP United played in the second masters game and topped TanHoldings FC, 2-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Laarni Zapanta. Mariquit Chavez recorded the lone goal for TanHoldings.

In the first game, Matansa and Kanoa had a draw with Bunruang Brassuell lighting up the board for the former and Kathy Mersai scoring for the latter.