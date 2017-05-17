DPS fundraiser raises $5K

The Department of Public Safety hosted its 7th Annual Jailhouse Fundraiser yesterday afternoon at the GIG Discotheque in Garapan and raised $5,000.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero said the money raised will fund events that are lined up for the month of May in celebration of Police Month.

Public Safety Awareness Month vice chair Jen McQuay confirmed the fundraiser raised around $5,000 and the fund will go directly to the DPS Employees Association Inc., a non-profit organization that the Public Safety Awareness Month Committee has partnered up with.

Some of the upcoming events are a fishing derby, the lifejacket day, the peace officers memorial ceremony, and many more throughout the month.

According to Guerrero, the jailhouse fundraiser is basically a mock jail sentence. In order to get someone arrested, you would have to pay a fee of $25. Once a person is arrested, the person faces a judge and the judge proceeds to inform the arrestee of their bail amount.

According to McQuy, the minimum bounty was $25. The arrestees had to match the bounty in order to bail themselves out.

Over 30 arrests were made yesterday.

The event was geared toward police officers that wanted to enjoy the company of their colleagues, and anyone who was interested in supporting the fundraiser while enjoying a good laugh.

The first jailhouse fundraiser was started in 2010. The event has become an annual event to celebrate Police Month.