DPS gets new bulletproof vests

By
|
Posted on Oct 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres met up with officials of the Department of Public Safety and Office of the Attorney General yesterday to take ownership of new bulletproof vests that will be distributed to officers as soon as today, Oct. 13.

The new vests were purchased with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

“When the gun ban was lifted, we’ve been thinking about the safety of the officers. And we had a long [discussion] with the governor to expedite the purchase of bulletproof vests. So with their support, Homeland Security was very generous in supporting our law enforcement,” said DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero.

The new vests are a slimmer form of body armor. Being a level two GH armor, it can withstand the shot of almost very handgun. It is also lighter than most vests to combat the heat of the islands and allow officers to move more freely.

Torres said, “You guys [officers] are always out, so you need to make sure to use it because …if something happens, it [vest] will be there to protect everyone’s lives.”

“It’s another step that the governor has taken to provide protection for our officers on duty,” Guerrero said.

Collectively, there are about 160 officers on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, with every officer obligated to be equipped with a vest. Each of them is worth about $700 a set.

“The vests have two parts: The carrier, which is the black thing on the surface, and the plate, which is inside. The plate itself is actually flexible, so it bends to the shape of the person’s body, so that’s why it took awhile for the vests to be purchased, Guerrero said.

One-hundred-and-seventy vests were purchased for a total of almost $100,000. They were funded federally through Homeland Security.

“Our officers are out there doing what they are supposed to be doing. This is just a way to get them protected from anybody with a handgun. Our biggest concern right now is the use of illegal handguns.” Guerrero added.

When asked if the withdrawal of the banning of firearms caused them more concern pertaining to gun safety, the commissioner said, “Permit-wise, we’re looking at about six applicants and that’s about it. I’m not concerned so much as people having handguns because they are accounted for. It’s the ones not accounted for that law enforcements are worried about.”

In addition to the bulletproof vest, DPS also received a total of seven new cars with eight more being ordered. About two or three will be sent to Rota while Tinian will purchase their own.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
MICHAEL T. SANTOS Author

Related Posts

Home invasion in Gualo Rai

Posted On Oct 13 2016
, By

Suspected masked robbers enter house, beat up, tie woman

Posted On Oct 13 2016
, By
3

‘Prices of commodities on Rota go down’

Posted On Oct 12 2016
, By

Ex-firefighter Koshiba surrenders

Posted On Oct 10 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 13, 2016

Posted On Oct 13 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2016, 8:52 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:59 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune