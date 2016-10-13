DPS gets new bulletproof vests

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres met up with officials of the Department of Public Safety and Office of the Attorney General yesterday to take ownership of new bulletproof vests that will be distributed to officers as soon as today, Oct. 13.

The new vests were purchased with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

“When the gun ban was lifted, we’ve been thinking about the safety of the officers. And we had a long [discussion] with the governor to expedite the purchase of bulletproof vests. So with their support, Homeland Security was very generous in supporting our law enforcement,” said DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero.

The new vests are a slimmer form of body armor. Being a level two GH armor, it can withstand the shot of almost very handgun. It is also lighter than most vests to combat the heat of the islands and allow officers to move more freely.

Torres said, “You guys [officers] are always out, so you need to make sure to use it because …if something happens, it [vest] will be there to protect everyone’s lives.”

“It’s another step that the governor has taken to provide protection for our officers on duty,” Guerrero said.

Collectively, there are about 160 officers on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, with every officer obligated to be equipped with a vest. Each of them is worth about $700 a set.

“The vests have two parts: The carrier, which is the black thing on the surface, and the plate, which is inside. The plate itself is actually flexible, so it bends to the shape of the person’s body, so that’s why it took awhile for the vests to be purchased, Guerrero said.

One-hundred-and-seventy vests were purchased for a total of almost $100,000. They were funded federally through Homeland Security.

“Our officers are out there doing what they are supposed to be doing. This is just a way to get them protected from anybody with a handgun. Our biggest concern right now is the use of illegal handguns.” Guerrero added.

When asked if the withdrawal of the banning of firearms caused them more concern pertaining to gun safety, the commissioner said, “Permit-wise, we’re looking at about six applicants and that’s about it. I’m not concerned so much as people having handguns because they are accounted for. It’s the ones not accounted for that law enforcements are worried about.”

In addition to the bulletproof vest, DPS also received a total of seven new cars with eight more being ordered. About two or three will be sent to Rota while Tinian will purchase their own.