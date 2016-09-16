DPS sets seatbelt checkpoints on Saipan, Tinian

The Department of Public Safety would like to inform the general public that the DPS Traffic Section will be conducting occupant protection and child restraint checkpoints on Saipan and Tinian on the dates and times listed below:

SAIPAN

• Sept. 16, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Garapan to Beach Road, Chalan Kanoa from 7am to 9am. Second checkpoint will be along Chalan Pale Arnold, Garapan to Chalan Pale Arnold, Chalan Lau Lau from 10am to 12pm.

• Sept. 21, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, San Jose to Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, Dan Dan from 1pm to 3pm. Second checkpoint will be Chalan Pale Arnold, Puerto Rico to Chalan Pale Arnold, Gualo Rai from 4pm to 6pm.

• Sept. 23, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Chalan Monsignor Martinez, As Perdido to Chalan Monsignor Martinez, As Lito from 7pm to 9pm. Second checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Chalan Piao to Beach Road, San Jose from 10pm to 12am.

TINIAN

• Sept. 19, 2016: First checkpoint will be at the Tinian center on the southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11am to 12:15pm. Second checkpoint will be by the Youth Center on the northbound lane of Broadway Road from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 20, 2016: First checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane of Route 202 from 11am to 12:15pm. Second checkpoint will be by Tinian Hotel on the northbound lane on Broadway Road from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 21, 2016: First checkpoint will by the Youth Center on the southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11 am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane on Route 202 from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 22, 2016: The first checkpoint will be across Turnkey Housing, southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be across the Youth Center on the northbound lane of Broadway Road staring at 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 23, 2016: The first checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane from 11am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane from 4pm to 5:15pm.

Each checkpoint will be operated for 1 hour and 15 minutes or 75 minutes. The checkpoint will be cancelled when it rains.

For more information about the checkpoints on Saipan, please contact Sgt. Anthony Macaranas (670) 483-5818.

For more information about the checkpoints on Tinian, please contact Sgt. Wally Villagomez at 433-9222 or 433-2041.