DPS sets seatbelt checkpoints on Saipan

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Department of Public Safety would like to inform the general public that the DPS Traffic Section will be conducting occupant protection and child restraint checkpoints on the dates and time listed below:

• Sept. 16, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Garapan to Beach Road, Chalan Kanoa from 7am to 9am. Second checkpoint will be along Chalan Pale Arnold, Garapan to Chalan Pale Arnold, Chalan Lau Lau from 10am to 12pm.

• Sept. 21, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, San Jose to Chalan Monsignor Guerrero, Dan Dan from 1pm to 3pm. Second checkpoint will be Chalan Pale Arnold, Puerto Rico to Chalan Pale Arnold, Gualo Rai from 4pm to 6pm.

• Sept. 23, 2016: First checkpoint will be along Chalan Monsignor Martinez, As Perdido to Chalan Monsignor Martinez, As Lito from 7pm to 9pm. Second checkpoint will be along Beach Road, Chalan Piao to Beach Road, San Jose from 10pm to 12am.

Each checkpoint will be operated for 1 hour and 15 minutes or 75 minutes. The checkpoint will be cancelled when it rains.

For more information, please contact Sgt. Anthony Macaranas (670) 483-5818.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

