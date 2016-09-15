DPS sets seatbelt checkpoints on Tinian

The Department of Public Safety would like to inform the general public that the DPS Tinian Traffic Section will be conducting occupant protection and child restraint checkpoints on Tinian on the dates and time listed below:

• Sept. 19, 2016: First checkpoint will be at the Tinian center on the southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11am to 12:15pm. Second checkpoint will be by the Youth Center on the north ound lane of Broadway Road from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 20, 2016: First checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane of Route 202 from 11am to 12:15pm. Second checkpoint will be by Tinian Hotel on the northbound lane on Broadway Road from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 21, 2016: First checkpoint will by the Youth Center on the southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11 am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane on Route 202 from 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 22, 2016: The first checkpoint will be across Turnkey Housing, southbound lane on Broadway Road from 11am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be across the Youth Center on the northbound lane of Broadway Road staring at 4pm to 5:15pm.

• Sept. 23, 2016: The first checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane from 11am to 12:15pm. The second checkpoint will be by the baseball field on the eastbound lane from 4pm to 5:15pm.

For more information, please contact Sgt. Wally Villagomez at 433-9222 or 433-2041.