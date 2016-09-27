Easy wins for 3 teams in boys U14 league

Paire Football Club led two other teams in posting lopsided victories in the boys U14 division of the 2016 NMIFA Youth Fall League last Saturday at the Kobleville Elementary School Field.

Paire played in the second game in Week 2 of the division and hammered Shirley’s FC, 14-1, to improve its win-draw-loss record to 2-0-0. Shirley’s is still winless after two matches.

Again, Kaden Church powered Paire to the easy win after scoring six goals against the hapless Shirley’s. Church, who had four goals in their 6-2 triumph over MP United in Week 1, had a string of three goals in the first half and ended the opening 35 minutes of play with four. He finished what he started, knocking in Paire’s last goal, while his fifth came early in the second half.

Robbie Schorr, Jamin Elliot, and Mateo Guerrero added two goals apiece for Paire, while James Lee and Blake Mister chipped in one each. William Celester registered the lone goal for Shirley’s, which came from a 0-7 loss to Matansa in the division’s opening week.

Kanoa 11, Matansa 0

In the first game, Kanoa bounced back from a loss to TanHoldings in Week 1 after routing Matansa.

Six different players hit the board for Kanoa (1-0-1) with Ian Maniago leading the way for his team after gaining three goals. Kirt Andon and Jhoey Noble contributed two goals each, while Merrick Toves, Thomas Benavente, Sebastien Manabat, and Brian Lubao tallied one apiece.

Andon nailed back-to-back goals for Kanoa in the first half, while Noble also had a brace in the opening frame, and Toves and Maniago made one each. Maniago then scored Kanoa’s first goal in the second half (55th minute) before completing a hat trick in the 68th. Kanoa had four goals in a span of eight minutes with Lubao lighting up the board in the 61st, Benavente in the 65th, and Maniago and Manabat in the 68th and 69th, respectively.

TanHoldings 6, MP United 1

TanHoldings gained a share of the division lead with Paire after outclassing MP United in the last game in Week 2.

TanHoldings dropped three goals apiece in the first and second half and nearly shut down MP United to get its second victory in as many games.

John Paul Cruz led the spring season champion TanHoldings with his pair of goals in the second half, while John Guiller Canape recorded the team’s other goal in the final frame. In the first half, John Michael Rojas put TanHoldings on the board with his conversion in the fifth minute, while the next two goals were courtesy of Mark Esalan and Thaiphi Austria, who found their targets in the 23rd and 25th minute, respectively.

MP United’s lone goal came from Go Sekiguchi as he broke the team’s silence in the 63rd minute.