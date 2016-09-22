Enforcing safety standards on domestic ships in the Pacific

Posted on Sep 22 2016

SUVA, Fiji—The Pacific Community’s (SPC) Economic Development Division and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are organizing a regional training for Flag State Inspectors to support and strengthen their important role in enforcing recognized safety standards and other requirements on vessels registered in their countries.

This training, which will be held in Suva, Fiji starting this week, will be attended by 13 nominated Flag State Inspectors in the Pacific region.

Jurisdiction over a ship in connection to its nationality requires certain obligations and responsibilities that are to be fulfilled by the State which entitles the ship to carry its flag.

Among others, the most prominent obligation for the State is to ensure safety standards are applied on-board the ship at all times so that passengers and crew can travel and work safely.

The principle of Flag State jurisdiction or implementation which underpins maritime law is based on the assumption that a ship is a floating part of the Flag State’s territory; this means the jurisdiction over a ship is connected to its nationality.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) refers to ships of a State as “vessels of its registry”, “vessel flying its flag” or “vessel having its nationality”. (PR)

