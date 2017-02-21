EPA tells CUC to stop relying on federal funds

By
|
Posted on Feb 21 2017

Tag: , , ,

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has warned the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. that it cannot continue to rely on the federal government for financial support, according to EPA project coordinator John Tinger.

Tinger disclosed that CUC submitted an interim financial plan that depends on the federal government funding CUC projects. He described the plan as “unacceptable.”

Tinger’s declaration is attached in support of the U.S. government’s February 2017 status report on some CUC projects.

Needless to say, EPA rejected CUC’s financial plan.

In rejecting CUC’s submission, Tinger said, EPA said that CUC is solely responsible for its operations; that CUC must generate sufficient revenues; and that CUC cannot continue to rely on the federal government for funds.

Tinger said EPA has not received CUC’s response.

Stipulated order 1 requires CUC to have an interim financial plan and a final financial plan that will generate enough revenue to cover compliance activities, stipulated orders, and measures necessary to ensure compliance with the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act.

Since the stipulated orders were entered, CUC has been awarded $54 million in EPA funding for CUC’s SO1 drinking water and wastewater systems.

Prior to the entry of the Engineering and Environmental Management Company order, the Department of the Interior awarded $10 million in federal grant funds for CUC’s Stipulated Order 2 projects. Stipulated Order 2 focuses on oil issues such as requiring CUC to repair and replace oil storage and operation structure, manage tank and pipeline facilities, and require spill and emergency response equipment and protocols.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

DOJ says CUC could hire executive director that meets requirements

Posted On Feb 21 2017
, By

Possible EPA defunding worries BECQ, MINA

Posted On Feb 21 2017
, By

Sirok: No express requirement to submit names to EPA for vetting

Posted On Feb 20 2017
, By
0

GPPC noses out CUC to keep streak

Posted On Feb 17 2017
, By
  • SaipanStorm

    Despite being one of the most expensive utility services in all of the U.S. I fear our water quality and the cost of electricity will never be up to standard. And even if these are excuses to just take money from the Feds as they say ” all good things come to an end”. So what kind of service do we that live here expect in the future? Poor really poor but priced high.

  • Tradesman

    How about saying that direct to the President.

  • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

    What! Tinger wants CUC to do things right? Wow!

    So true though. CUC need to get its act together.

  • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

    Makahna, I have a friend that has issues with gambling. Before, I would lend him money to get him out situations he created. Needless to say, I have stopped lending him money. CUC is in that situation. They need to fix themselves and show that they can manage and run a smoother operation. Otherwise, money that continue to flow would be a waste and we the “public” continue to suffer under the incompetence.

  • Bananarepublic670

    At the end of the day, the Feds will cave and it will be business as usual.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 22, 2017

Posted On Feb 22 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 21, 2017

Posted On Feb 21 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 20, 2017

Posted On Feb 20 2017

Life and Style

Sunday radio program to feature Marriage Encounter

Posted On Feb 17 2017

NMC features Wonenberg exhibit

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Feb 17 2017

High surf and small craft advisories until Saturday

Posted On Feb 16 2017

High surf advisory until Friday

Posted On Feb 15 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 22 2017

GHIS students are big winners at PGFC

Posted On Feb 22 2017

GHIS 6th graders shine at NJSDA competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 22, 2017, 6:58 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:38 PM
sunset: 7:23 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune