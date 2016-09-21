ESFDB 2.5-Mile Bull Run/Walk a success

Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja STUCO officers, students, and alumni pose for a souvenir photo. (Contributed Photo)

Last Saturday, Sept. 17, Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja held its 2nd Annual ESFDB 2.5-Mile Bull Run/Walk fundraiser.

This year’s fundraiser is led by the school’s Student Body Council Organization (STUCO) and their fellow students.

“Our annual Run/Walkathon is one of the most challenging and exciting ways to support our school,” said STUCO president Jeremy John Atalig, II.

“The funds raised will go toward our students’ activities and students incentives,” added Atalig, II.

Atalig II also stated “Mostly importantly it’s a great way to spend a healthy fitness day with parents, families, and friends.”

“I applaud the STUCO officers and students for leading this year’s annual event. They did a great job soliciting pledges to help their school,” said administrator and principal Carmen H. Atalig.

“The Run/Walkathon serves as one of the school’s biggest fundraiser, to not only help their school, but also to promote healthy lifestyle with the students and parents,” added Atalig.

In addition, Atalig praised the courage of one of the kindergarten student and the youngest amongst his schoolmates, Dane Mesngon who made the 2.5-mile walk without taking a rest.

Mesngon enjoyed his walk and it was a great experience. His grandfather Ignacio Mesngon was there to witness his grandson cross the finish line.

Also, present was last year’s STUCO president Angelo S. Lucero. Lucero showed his support by participating at his alma mater’s event.

“Our goal with this run/walkathon is to draw attention to health. I encourage parents and children to change their lifestyle by selecting healthy habits,” said board chair Edward Maratita Jr. “An ounce of workout is worth a pound of fitness.”

“We congratulate the STUCO officers and their fellow students for leading the fundraising event. They did an outstanding job,” added Maratita.

The administration, faculty, staff, board of directors, and students would like to extend their appreciation to the parents, friends, pledge donors, Tita Hocog, resident director Eusebio Manglona and the Department of Public Safety, and deputy director Dennis Mendiola and the Rota Department of Fire and EMS.

