ESFDB celebrate opening of new school year with Holy Spirit Mass

Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja administration, faculty, and students pose for a souvenir photo with Bishop Ryan Jimenez and Rev. Fr. Isidro Ogumoro. (Contributed Photo)

Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja administration, faculty, and students pose for a souvenir photo with Bishop Ryan Jimenez and Rev. Fr. Isidro Ogumoro. (Contributed Photo)

The students, administration, faculty and staff, board of directors, parents, families, and guests gathered at San Francisco de Borja Church on Friday, Aug. 26, to celebrate the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit.

The Mass of the Holy Spirit is a beloved tradition for Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja and amongst many Catholic schools.

Led by the school’s administrator and principal Carmen H. Atalig and assisted by the school faculty, the Mass began with a procession by the students with their parents, and then preceded by San Francisco de Borja parish administrator Reverend Father Isidro Ogumoro, Rev. Fr. Neil Bullos, and newly installed bishop Most Reverend Father Ryan Jimenez as the main celebrant.

“The Mass of the Holy Spirit has marked the beginning of the academic year. This Mass will open our academic year in a special way,” said Atalig.

Atalig further stated that the purpose of the Mass “is to ask the Holy Spirit to be with all of us in the Luta Catholic school community; all who learn here, all who teach here, all who work here; to be able to see the presence of God in our community and the world.”

“For Bishop Jimenez, celebrating the Mass is a personal significance for ESFDB,” added Atalig. “Bishop Jimenez was hired by the late Sister Mary Benedict San Nicolas, RSM as a religion teacher for ESFDB in 1995 before moving to Saipan. Twenty-one years later, Bishop Jimenez is now our shepherd leading the flocks of the CNMI Catholic Faithfull’s.

“On behalf of Bishop Jimenez, he would like to extend a Dangkulo na Si Yu’us Ma’ase to the parents, students, family members, faculty and staff for the meaningful message of the Holy Spirit and reception,” said Atalig

“It’s always nice to see our students, staff, family and friends come together to pray for God’s wisdom and inspiration for the new academic year. The Mass of the Holy Spirit is celebrated at the beginning of the year so that students might turn to the Spirit’s aid as they prepare to take upon new areas of study,” said board chair Edward C. Maratita, Jr.

“Our congratulations to Bishop Jimenez, who will shepherd our Catholic faithfull’s in the years to come. I encourage our Catholic faithfull’s on Rota and the CNMI as a whole to rally behind our new bishop and support his new mission as our shepherd,” added Maratita.

After the Mass, a potluck dinner was served at the Roundhouse.

The administration, faculty, staff, and board of directors of ESFDB would like to extend their appreciation to the parents for their assistance in making the Holy Spirit Mass celebration a success.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

