ESFDB students excel in Rota contests

Last week the 2nd Rota Coconut Festival concluded with various activities ranging from hut building, food making, and photo taking, to poster and essay contests.

This year’s contest theme was “The Tree of Life” – “Trongkun Lina’la.”

During the festivities, the event committee announced the winners of the essay, poster, and song contests.

Three students from Eskuelan San Francisco de Borja were selected.

Edward U. Maratita III took first place in the poster contest for the kindergarten to 3rd grade category.

Autumn Pasensia T. Hocog won third place in the essay contest under the 4th to 6th grade category.

Michael Jon Cantil won first place in the song contest for the youth division.

The essay and poster contest must focus on the theme, while the song competition had an island theme.

Using their own words, images, creativity, and singing talent, the students wrote, drew, and sang what the contest theme meant to them.

“I didn’t expect to win. I submitted my essay for class participation, not knowing what the outcome might be,” said Hocog.

Maratita echoed the same sentiments. “It was all about participating and I also learned more about the usefulness of coconut trees.”

“I love singing and I love representing my school. I was happy and glad to sing Hometown Rota by Walter Manglona. Also, it’s an opportunity for me to showcase my singing talent,” said Cantil.

“The essay, poster, and singing contest is a great opportunity for students to reflect on the wide spectrum of Rota’s identity, from our traditional hut building to the iconic resources such as our abundance of coconut trees around the island,” said administrator/principal Carmen H. Atalig.

“Congratulations to the winners and participants, and I hope that all of the students gained a deeper appreciation for their island through their participation,” added Atalig.

“The contest theme opens the doors of young minds, enabling the students to be creative, thoughtful and introspective in their work,” said board chair Edward Maratita Jr. “The contest is a creative way to encourage students to become resourceful [and] firmly grounded in the traditional Chamorro culture.”

The students were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

The administration, faculty, staff, and board of directors would like to extend their appreciation to the parents, Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and staff, 15th Rota Municipal Council, Rota-DCCA resident director Magdelena Mesngon, and Rota PSS board representative Tanya King. (ESFDB)