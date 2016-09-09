Ex-convict facing charges for guns, ammo possession enters plea deal

Herman P. Santos, an ex-convict who was indicted in federal court for alleged possession of two firearms and ammunitions at separate incidents on Saipan, has entered a plea deal with the U.S. government.

The sealed plea agreement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the NMI on Wednesday.

With the plea deal, assistant U.S. attorney Russell H. Lorfing, counsel for the U.S. government, moved the court yesterday to vacate pretrial conference and set a change of plea hearing.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted Lorfing’s request and set the change of plea hearing for today, Friday, at 1:30pm.

Santos is currently out on bail and under the custody of his mother and stepfather, former representative Christopher Leon Guerrero.

The indictment charged Santos with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Santos is also known as Hermanny Palacios Santos, Hermany Palacios Santos, and Jr. Santos.

According to the indictment, Santos, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a Harrington and Richardson model 732 .32 caliber revolver and three rounds of .32 caliber ammunition, on Dec. 6, 2015.

Santos was also allegedly found in possession of a Savage Arms Model 24 410/22 “over and under” firearm and 11 rounds of .22 ammunition and two .410 shotgun shells, on June 3, 2016.

According to Superior Court records, the Dec. 6, 2015 incident stemmed from the arrest of Santos for allegedly pointing a handgun at two men he accused of beating up his father, Leon Guerrero, at a poker establishment in Garapan.

Police officers later checked the back of Santos’ house, where they recovered a .32 revolver handgun with three bullets in the cylinder. That same day, Dec. 6, police arrested him.

Last January, the Superior Court dismissed the amended information charging Santos with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, upon the Office of the Attorney General’s request.