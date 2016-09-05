Ex-convict gets 6 months in prison for stealing truck parts, then truck itself

By
|
Posted on Sep 05 2016

Tag: , ,

An ex-convict was slapped with a six-month prison term for stealing parts of a pickup truck and eventually the truck itself from a dive shop in Susupe.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio last week sentenced Thomas T. Matsunaga to two years imprisonment, all suspended except six months, for the offense of theft.

Matsunaga, 51, was given credit for time served of 95 days.

After serving the prison term, the defendant will be placed on probation for two years and required, among other conditions, to pay restitution to the victim, Byung Hwan Kim, in the amount of $1,000 and to Motion Auto Repair Shop in the amount of $480 before the expiration of his probationary period.

Matsunaga was ordered to pay a $100 fine, $25 court assessment fee, plus probation fee, and perform 100 hours of community work service, attend narcotics anonymous meetings, and write a letter of apology to Kim.

The amended information charged Matsunaga with theft and criminal mischief. He and counsel assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit signed a plea deal with the government. The defendant pleaded guilty to the offense of theft.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, Matsunaga unlawfully stole Kim’s red 1997 T-100 truck, including its rear differential, between May 20 and 23, 2016 on Saipan.

Police said it was Matsunaga’s brother who called the police because the victim is his tenant. The brother also complained that the suspect stole two of his 18,000 BTU split type air-conditioners and three window type air-conditioners.

Police later traced the stolen red Toyota T 100 to an auto repair shop in Illiyan, where they found out that they towed the truck after Matsunaga sold it for $350.

Police learned that it was Matsunaga who called the auto repair shop and sold the truck for $350. The shop bought the truck to use its parts.

The shop didn’t think that there’s problem with the truck because it was parked at Matsunaga’s residence.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Suspected burglar trapped inside Tottotville house

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Child molester arrested again for another sexual abuse of a minor

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Cop, retired US Army Reserve plead not guilty

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor gets 5 years in jail

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 4, 2016, 9:01 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:27 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune