Ex-cop Hocog charged with selling ‘ice’ again

Posted on Mar 21 2017

Former police officer Victor Val Borja Hocog has been charged again, this time for allegedly selling crystal meth on Saipan last September.

According to documents filed in Superior Court, the Office of the Attorney General filed an information last March 8, charging the 42-year-old Hocog with trafficking of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Hocog appeared without counsel at his arraignment on March 13. Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja appointed assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit as his counsel.

Hocog pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There will be a status conference on March 28 at 9am before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio.

Assistant attorney general Matthew Baisley appeared for the government.

According to court papers, CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested Hocog on Oct. 10, 2016, after he allegedly sold $240 worth of methamphetamine or “ice” to a “cooperating source” in As Lito on Sept. 15, 2016.

The case was sealed and Hocog was later released after he promised to assist law enforcement as a confidential informant. The case was unsealed and Hocog was re-arrested after he allegedly failed to cooperate in ongoing investigations.

The OAG filed the information last March 8. Hocog was not re-arrested; the clerk of court instead summoned him to appear for last Monday’s arraignment.

Regarding Hocog’s alleged drug activities, investigator George Fleming David stated in his report that their “cooperating source” managed to buy $240 worth of “ice” during a buy-walk operation in the parking lot of a store in As Lito last Sept. 15.

David said their “cooperating source” was able to purchase “ice” from Hocog a month before that operation.

David said at the Sept. 15 drug-walk operation, Hocog and the “cooperating source” agreed to meet in the parking lot of a store in As Lito.

While the “cooperating source” was waiting for Hocog in the parking lot, the defendant allegedly sent a text message, asking the “cooperating source” to instead meet him at his residence on Chalan Martinez Road in As Lito.

David said Hocog was referring to the residence of his parents.

The “cooperating source” stated that a friend only dropped him/his off at the store’s parking lot.

Hocog allegedly later texted that he was on his way to the store’s parking lot.

David said after a few minutes, Hocog texted again, asking the “cooperating source” to meet with him elsewhere.

The “cooperating source” told Hocog he could not go somewhere else because his/her friend would be coming back.

Hocog allegedly replied he was on his way.

David said Hocog arrived aboard a Toyota pickup truck with license plate ADF-201 at the store’s parking lot and the “cooperating source” then went inside the truck for the drug purchase.

David said during a test, the “ice” that Hocog sold to the “cooperating source” was presumptive positive for the presence of meth.

Pertaining to his prior criminal convictions, on Sept. 25, 2014, Hocog was sentenced to 15 months in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. The defendant was credited for 226 days of time served. His release date from the Department of Corrections was April 15, 2015.

Drug Enforcement Task Force police detective Jeffrey I. Norita stated in his report that during two transactions in January 2014, the then-active police officer Hocog handed a total of $100 worth of “ice” to the Task Force’s “cooperating source” at a poker arcade in As Lito.

During the first transaction, Norita said, Hocog used a brown sports utility vehicle bearing a license plate AEG-871.

Officers revealed that the SUV was then leased to the office of then-senator Victor Hocog, who is the defendant’s father and is now the lieutenant governor.

In 2009, the OAG charged the younger Hocog with assault and battery, attempted kidnapping, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery. Naraja sentenced him to one year in prison, all suspended except for nine days. Naraja gave him credit for the 9 days of time served.

The Department of Public Safety hired Hocog back in August 2013. It’s not clear as to when DPS terminated him.

