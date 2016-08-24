Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,

Daro Reyes Cabrera, a former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew facing charges for burglarizing a lawyer’s house and engaging police officers in a car chase using a stolen CUC vehicle, wants Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho disqualified from presiding over the case.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit, counsel for Cabrera, asserted that Camacho’s appearance of neutrality may be compromised given his suggestion at the preliminary hearing that the government add a count to the charges already pending against the defendant.

In Cabrera’s motion for disqualification, Nesbit said a judge’s role at a preliminary hearing is simply to determine whether probable cause exists to sustain the pending charges, not to give hints or suggestions to the government of additional charges.

Nesbit added that Camacho treated this case differently from at least one other case by seemingly fast-tracking the matter to trial.

In an order issued yesterday, Camacho set for Nov. 2, 2016, the hearing of the motion for disqualification. He vacated the pretrial conference currently set for Sept. 21, 2016, and the jury trial currently set for Oct. 17, 2016.

Cabrera, 38, also known as Ninja, allegedly burglarized the house of attorney Bruce Berline in Puerto Rico last July 3. He allegedly stole a CUC vehicle last July 14 that ended up on that same day colliding into a police car, injuring a police officer during a high-speed chase in Papago.

Berline lost his brown Timberland Hudson commuter leather wallet worth $9.50, $150-$300 in cash, CNMI driver’s license, three credit cards, a Smiles card, a Shell rewards card, and a Subway card.

At a preliminary hearing last July 21, Camacho found probable cause against Cabrera as to eight charges—burglary, theft, theft of vehicle, resisting arrest, two counts of criminal mischief, reckless driving, and eluding police officer.

The eight charges carry a maximum penalty of 11 years imprisonment.

In Cabrera’s motion for disqualification filed yesterday, Nesbit said at the preliminary hearing, in addition to determining that probable cause exists, Camacho also suggested that the government charge the defendant with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Nesbit said at the arraignment before Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja last July 25, Camacho’s deputy clerk stated that Camacho wanted to set this case for a status conference on July 27, a mere two days after the arraignment.

Nesbit said defense counsel and the prosecutor both stated that a status conference should not be set that soon and requested 30 days as the case was brand new, discovery had not yet been provided to the defense, and the parties needed some time to resolve this matter.

She said Naraja agreed to set this matter for a status conference for Aug. 24, 2016, but Camacho issued an order last July 26, vacating the Aug. 24 and resetting the status conference to the following day, July 27.

Nesbit said at the July 27 status conference, Camacho set the case for trial.

Nesbit said suggesting that the government add an additional charge does not promote the appearance of neutrality and may violate the separation of powers doctrine.

She noted that the government has the authority to file criminal charges, and deciding which charges to file is within the sole discretion of the Office of the Attorney General.

Nesbit said Camacho may appear to lack neutrality in this case because of the different way he chose to proceed in this case.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Man speeds off car with wife, 2 children aboard toward Tinian’s Suicide Cliff

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor gets 5 years in jail

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Man drives car with wife, 2 children aboard toward Tinian’s Suicide Cliff

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:13 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune