Exercise GUAMEX kicks off

By
|
Posted on Jul 31 2017

Tag: , , ,

YIGO, Guam—Maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from New Zealand, Japan, and the U.S. have arrived at Andersen Air Force Base to participate in a multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise off the coast of Guam that starts today, July 31, until Aug. 12.

Exercise GUAMEX 2017 is aimed at increasing proficiency and interoperability between Asia-Pacific countries.

GUAMEX will include multiple aircraft and subsurface assets from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal New Zealand Air Force and the U.S., who will collaborate to strengthen personal relationships between these countries.

“GUAMEX provides an exceptional opportunity for our regional allies, friends, and partners to test our interoperability skills and hone our ASW techniques in a series of dynamic events. We don’t often get the chance to train with one another,” said Lt. Christi Morrissey, attached to Task Force 72 and the U.S. action officer for GUAMEX 2017. “We plan to put the crews through their paces, but also want to foster lasting relationships amongst the participants outside of the operational events.”

Designed to strengthen regional partnerships, GUAMEX 2017 will include approximately 40 operational scenarios and the opportunity for military to military exchange events on aircraft and vessels.

For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SVES to host Open House

Posted On Jul 28 2017

SVES disseminates important info

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Proposal to allow HS students to eat lunch outside cafeteria nixed

Posted On Jul 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 1, 2017, 12:38 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune