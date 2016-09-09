Marines to train on Tinian

DEDEDO, Guam—Marines and sailors from III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) are scheduled to participate in exercise, Valiant Shield 2016, on Tinian from Sept. 15 to 27. The purpose of this exercise is to train a Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) to provide a full-spectrum crisis response in remote environments.

Exercises on the island will include reconnaissance, boat raids, airfield seizure, and use of air support. During a portion of the exercise, the Marine Corps will conduct a helicopter insert of approximately 200 Marines and sailors on Baker Runway, North Field using MV-22 Osprey tiltrotors and CH-53 Super Sea Stallion helicopters against an opposition force of U.S. Navy Seabees. This is the culminating event of the exercise and showcases one of the core competencies of the United States Marine Corps—the ability to seize and defend advanced airfields to support naval campaigns.

Marines primarily from Futenma, Okinawa and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii will comprise the forces for most of the MAGTF conducting the exercise.

Residents of the islands can expect to see Marines periodically throughout the exercise, and are likely to notice military helicopters and ground vehicles operating in the area.

“We must continuously prepare, plan and train to remain the Marine Corps’ forward deployed, force in readiness,” said Col. David Krebs, 1st Marine Air Wing Chief of Staff. “This location provides tremendous training opportunities and Valiant Shield is one of our best opportunities to train and plan for a variety of contingency missions.”

Media interested in covering the helicopter insert portion of this exercise are asked to contact GySgt Justin Park at 671-487-1012 or via email at Justin.park@fe.navy.mil.

For more information on the mission and history of III MEF visit the unit’s websites at http://www.iiimef.marines.mil/ or https://www.facebook.com/iiimef/.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

    Absolutely no reason the Marines have to do this kind of training on Tinian – it could be done anywhere, Guam, Hawaii, California, etc. Same with the high-level and destructive training they plan under their CJMT proposal. Taking Tinian and Pagan is totally unnecessary. There has never been a good reason given why the Navy and Marines must use these islands for destructive live-fire and can’t use the training facilities they already have. Just a lot of insistence without justification.

