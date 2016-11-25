Fair traces wartime histories

The Family History Fair last Saturday at the American Memorial Park’s Visitors Center gave its audience a fun and interactive experience that gave the elderly a chance to recount their experiences during World War II.

The Family History Fair was created for the purpose of having an interactive experience with the elderly, with them telling stories of past experiences to a crowd of people.

Valrick Welch, Project Traditional Technology project manager, said: “It was a very fun and interactive event tonight. We had some representative here, with one talking about the loss of his son. …We were honestly hoping for a lot more [turnout but] that’s just the nature of it. So we will keep holding more of these until someone else takes notice and tell others.”

Welch said the purpose of the fair is to get the youth to talk.

“We wanted more talking and sharing stories between the elders and the youth and we need to get these stories as soon as possible because elders won’t be here for very long,” he said. “Next time we intend to have more people come out.”

One attendee, Patrick San Juan, said: “I actually just stopped by to watch someone specifically tell a story but the others were pretty cool too.”

Preparations are already in place for another Family History Fair sometime around Memorial Day, featuring many of the man’amko telling their wartime stories.