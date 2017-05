Cadet Capt. Kayleen Faisao has been promoted to cadet lieutenant colonel and is the new battalion commander of the Kagman High School Ayuyu Battalion for school year 2017-2018.

Cadet Lt. Col. Alfredo Ngalongalo Jr. passed the Ayuyu Battalion command to the new battalion commander last week on May 10, 2017, by the authority of senior Army instructor Capt. James Burke and KHS principal Leila Staffler. (PR)