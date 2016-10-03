Family grief support group to meet on Oct. 6

The Compassionate Friends of Saipan will be holding their monthly grief support meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6pm to 7:30pm, in the NMPASI conference room on Middle Road, in Gualo Rai.

We offer understanding and hope to parents, siblings and grandparents who are grieving the loss of a child of any age, and from any cause. We provide a safe, confidential setting, in which to share our experiences, while respecting and supporting each other, and listening. We have “been there.” We do not espouse any specific religious or philosophical ideology. There is no “right way” to grieve, and family members are welcome to come to share or just to listen.

The mission of The Compassionate Friends is to assist families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child of any age and to provide information to help others to be supportive. Today more than 600 chapters serving all 50 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan offer friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents and other family members during the natural grieving process after a child has died.

For more information, email tcfSaipan@gmail.com or call Donna Krum (783-1900). To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their website at www.compassionatefriends.org.