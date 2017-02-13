Farmers, grazers are up in arms over fee increase

Rep. Alice S. Igitol (R-Saipan) has taken up with the Department of Public Lands the more than $1,000 increase in farming and grazing permit fees.

In a statement Friday, Igotol’s office said that the representative had received complaints from several constituents about the increased fee as provided under newly promulgated Marianas Public Land regulations.
“The complaints allege that prior to November 2015, the permit fee for grazing and/or farming was $50 per hectare. The amended regulation increased the grazing and farming permit fee to $1,250 per hectare,” the statement said.

That prompted Igitol to meet with Public Land Secretary Marian Teregeyo last Feb. 8, 2017.

At that meeting, Igitol informed Teregeyo about the complaints she has received from subsistence grazers and farmers about the fee hike.

“According to Secretary Teregeyo, the regulation was amended and signed by the attorney general in 2015. [Teregeyo] further explained that in November 2015, the amended regulation was published in the Commonwealth Register at the Attorney General’s Office. The new regulation was approved in January 2016 and became effective on Feb. 8, 2016,” the statemet adds.

Teregeyo reportedly told Igitol that she personally disagrees with the regulation as it treats all public lands as for long-term lease for business and temporary for grazing and farming.

In addition, the new regulation also requires all businesses leasing public land and grazers and farmers with temporary permits to use public land for subsistence living to purchase $5 million worth of insurance.

Teregeyo reportedly submitted an amendment to the regulation, returning the grazing and farming fee to $50 per hectare. According to the statement from Igitol’s office, the attorney general did not sign the amendment.

Teregeyo has assured Igitol that her office will continue to push amending the regulation for grazing and farming.

  • captain

    Look like the elected are attempting to “fund” their proposed 80% pay hike.

    I wonder how they are going to come up with their required court required millions contribution also the retirement fund payment especially since soon there will be no $15mil yearly for the “advanced” year paid already.

    This along with most likely the end to the visa waiver program AND the end to the CW program.
    Tourist that require a visa will not come to the CNMI as there is nothing for them and they do not come for gamble as has been proven many times over.

    The tourist sites are bad and no operating maintained restrooms along with graffiti and trash along with crime etc.

    Best this Govt. get on the ball, BUT there has never been any planning or foresight so it will always be manana as when the Garment factories left with many years advance notice.

