Fashion show at Int’l Festival of Cultures tomorrow

Posted on Sep 16 2016

The ethnic costumes of some of the many cultures living in the Northern Marianas take the stage tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17, as the 2nd Annual International Festival of Cultures features a fashion show from 8:15pm to 9pm at Paseo de Marianas in Garapan.

This Saturday’s stage entertainment will also include performances by the Japanese community at 5:45pm, the Chamorro community at 6pm, the Chuukese community at 6:30pm and 8pm, the Filipino community at 6:45pm and 7:45pm, the Korean community at 7pm, the Tahiti/Marquesas/Cook Islands community at 9pm, the Fiji/Tonga/Samoa community at 9:15pm, and the Carolinian community at 9:30pm.

Other cultures participating in the festival include Marshall Islands, Bangladesh, and the Federated States of Micronesia. The festival is held every Saturday in September from 5pm to 10pm.

“Now that more cultural communities are available to join the festival, it has become even more exciting,” said MVA Community Projects manager Martin Duenas. “With our emphasis this year on hands-on experiences, both visitors and residents seem to be experiencing more the community spirit the International Festival of Cultures is meant to celebrate.”

This year, the MVA and participating cultures are putting equal emphasis on stage entertainment and hands-on experiences. The festival also includes arts and crafts, games, and ethnic cuisine.

The festival is sponsored by PDM Promoters, Team PDI, Division of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture, KKMP, Best Sunshine International, Ltd., and Power 99. (PR)

