Fast action on SB 20-16 lauded

Posted on Mar 03 2017

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas applauded the CNMI Legislature yesterday for its quick action on a Senate bill that clarifies the definition of “port-related operation” to enable an investor to secure a permit for its project.

Senate Bill 20-16 SD1 was authored by all nine members of the Senate.

“Clarifying the definition is crucial as it makes it easier for Bridge Investment Group to be granted a Coastal Resources Management permit and thereby proceed with its hotel/casino/ferry service project at the Tinian port,” said San Nicolas.

Under SB 20-16 SD1, port related operation includes any lawful activity that is incidental to port services.

Since BIG will be providing ferry services in addition to a port hotel and casino, BIG’s proposed development would be considered a port-related operation.

San Nicolas is particularly pleased with how fast the Senate and House acted on the bill.

“I thank Senate President [Arnold] Palacios and House Speaker [Rafael] Demapan for prioritizing SB 20-16 SD1,” said San Nicolas
SB20-16 SD1 is now before Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for consideration.

  • captain

    Only when push comes to shove, this whole thing should have been settled AND signed lease, long before Bridge even started on the buildings for CPA at the Tinian port.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

