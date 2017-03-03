Fast action on SB 20-16 lauded

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas applauded the CNMI Legislature yesterday for its quick action on a Senate bill that clarifies the definition of “port-related operation” to enable an investor to secure a permit for its project.

Senate Bill 20-16 SD1 was authored by all nine members of the Senate.

“Clarifying the definition is crucial as it makes it easier for Bridge Investment Group to be granted a Coastal Resources Management permit and thereby proceed with its hotel/casino/ferry service project at the Tinian port,” said San Nicolas.

Under SB 20-16 SD1, port related operation includes any lawful activity that is incidental to port services.

Since BIG will be providing ferry services in addition to a port hotel and casino, BIG’s proposed development would be considered a port-related operation.

San Nicolas is particularly pleased with how fast the Senate and House acted on the bill.

“I thank Senate President [Arnold] Palacios and House Speaker [Rafael] Demapan for prioritizing SB 20-16 SD1,” said San Nicolas

SB20-16 SD1 is now before Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for consideration.