Fed court dismisses widower’s lawsuit

By
|
Posted on Aug 02 2017

Tag: , , ,

Citing lack of jurisdiction, the federal court has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Bangladeshi widower who had sued to stop his removal from the CNMI.

Obaydul Hoque Bhuiyan, whose U.S. citizen wife died in July 2006, filed the case in 2014.

In granting the U.S. government’s motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said that Bhuiyan fails to point to a finding of unlawful presence that the court can review.

Bhuiyan has already left the CNMI. He returned to Bangladesh on Nov. 3, 2015, while still holding a humanitarian parole status.

Manglona determined that the issue of accrual of unlawful presence did not trigger until Bhuiyan left the CNMI.

The U.S. government makes further arguments in favor of dismissal of the case due to Bhuiyan being ineligible for the immigration benefit he sought.

In rejecting such arguments as inapplicable to Bhuiyan’s complaint, Manglona noted that Bhuiyan clarifies that he does not dispute U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services revoking his petition.

Bhuiyan commenced his lawsuit in June 2014. He then amended his complaint on June 27, 2016.

Bhuiyan sought damages, a declaration that his presence in the CNMI was lawful from Nov. 28, 2009, through Nov. 3, 2015. He also wanted the U.S. government barred from asserting that he had accrued unlawful presence during that period.

According to court records, USCIS reopened Bhuiyan’s previously revoked I-360 visa application, and the pending removal proceeding was terminated without prejudice. Without prejudice means the USCIS may re-open the removal proceedings in the future.

In November 2014, USCIS also reopened Bhuiyan’s Form I-485 petition or application to adjust status. Form I-485 is required as the final step for an alien in the U.S. to adjust status to that of lawful permanent resident.

Bhuiyan appealed the revocation of his Form I-360 to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Form I-360 Form refers to a petition for Amerasian, widower or special immigration application.

On Nov. 3, 2015, Bhuiyan departed the CNMI to return to Bangladesh.

Following his departure, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal of the Department of Homeland Security director’s decision revoking the previously approved Form I-360 visa petition as meritless.

Bhuiyan has been reportedly residing in the CNMI for over 19 years. His U.S. citizen wife died less than three years after their marriage.

Bhuiyan first came to the CNMI from Bangladesh in 1996. On March 5, 2004, he married Ana Atalig, also known as Ana Atalig Torres, a U.S. citizen. After his marriage, Bhuiyan applied for and was issued an immediate relative permit by the CNMI government.

In July 2006, about two years and three months after her marriage to Bhuiyan, Atalig died.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Torres: Saipan needs more hotel rooms

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

15-man crew to aid Calif. fight fire

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

CNMI rugby team off to Guam

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

CNMI marks second anniversary of Soudelor

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

GES info for students, parents

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Registration for fall semester ongoing

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 3, 2017, 1:33 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune