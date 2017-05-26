Federal agents arrest 1 more Beilida staff

By
|
Posted on May 26 2017

Tag: , , ,

Federal agents arrested on Monday night a staff of Beilida Overseas who was one of five indicted for allegedly harboring illegal workers who were busy on Pacific Imperial International CNMI LLC’s casino project in Garapan.

Hongwei Ma was taken before the U.S. District Court for the NMI on Wednesday for her initial appearance. Attorneys Curtis Van De Veld and Joe Hill appeared as private counsels for Ma.

Ma pleaded not guilty to two counts of harboring illegal aliens. She also entered a denial to the forfeiture allegation.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona set the jury trial for June 27, 2017.

Manglona said that Ma may be released for now upon posting a $1,000 unsecured bond plus other conditions.

Assistant U.S. attorney James Benedetto, counsel for the U.S, government, did not oppose.

Manglona advised Benedetto to inform the defense counsel and the clerk’s office as to the date and time the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles was notified about Ma’s arrest.

Ma’s co-defendants are Beilida Overseas president Hui Lu and Beilida’s Wencao Guo and Xiufang Qi.

A separate indictment charged MCC International project manager Yuqing Zhao with harboring illegal aliens.

Of the five indicted, only Lu has yet to be arrested.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ma, 25, claimed she was an employee of Marianas Enterprises Limited, but worked in the Beilida office. Ma allegedly told the FBI that she was responsible for approving all of Lu’s purchases for Beilida.

The indictment alleges that on March 8 through 22, 2017, Ma, Lu, and Guo harbored an illegal alien, Yuanhou Hu, by shielding him from detection and which resulted in Hu’s death.

Hu, a Chinese national, died after falling from a scaffold at the construction site of the Imperial Pacific casino and resort project last March 22.

The FBI found out that Hu entered the CNMI as a visa parolee/tourist and was not authorized to work in the CNMI.

On Feb. 7 thorough March 22, 2017, Ma, Lu, Guo, and Qi allegedly harbored six illegal aliens.

A separate indictment alleges that beginning on Aug. 1, 2016, and continuing until March 31, 2017, Zhao harbored 15 illegal aliens.

MCC International is the construction contractor for Imperial Pacific. Beilida is one of the subcontractors of the project.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Deleon Guerrero, Holley named to CUC board

Posted On May 26 2017
, By

IRS files another tax lien vs Dynasty owner

Posted On May 26 2017
, By

Santos: Don’t use the poor as excuse

Posted On May 25 2017
, By
0

Schorr, Villanueva enter quarters

Posted On May 25 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 26, 2017

Posted On May 26 2017

Community Briefs - May 24, 2017

Posted On May 24 2017

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promotes 101

Posted On May 25 2017

KHS’ last class of the ’90s graduate

Posted On May 25 2017

65 hurdle AHLEI hospitality training course

Posted On May 25 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2017, 9:50 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:46 PM
sunset: 8:41 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune