Federal grants awarded to PSS, DLNR

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,

Federal grants of $226,938 and $65,000 have been recently awarded to the CNMI Public School System and the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) reported the recent awards in his newsletter on Saturday.

PSS gets its federal grant, made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Native Americans to preserve native languages, for its Native American Language Preservation and Maintenance program.

According to Sablan, the language immersion project, Leliyal Akkabwung (Places of Learning), will help enhance the Chamorro and Carolinian language and cultural studies curriculum that is taught in public schools.

The DLNR $65,000 grant goes to the department’s work in protecting green and hawksbill sea turtles, Sablan said, and the grant—from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—will allow DLNR to hire a sea turtle conservation officer to reduce incidents of stranding and poaching as well as establishing a hotline and conducting a public education outreach campaign to increase knowledge and sensitivity regarding the vulnerable turtles.

Dennis B. Chan | Reporter
Dennis Chan covers education, environment, utilities, and air and seaport issues in the CNMI.

