Federal probationer Quitugua tested positive for ‘ice’ use, again

Federal probationer Daniel M. Quitugua was tested again presumptive positive for the use of methamphetamine or “ice” last July 5, according to the U.S. Probation Office.

U.S. Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola disclosed on Friday that Quitugua admitted in writing that he had used “ice” earlier that morning when the drug test was conducted at the treatment vendor site.

In a petition for revocation filed in federal court, Arriola said Quitugua apologized for his actions and stated that he did not want to go to jail and that he will do his best to avoid illegal drugs.

Arriola requested the court to issue a summons for Quitugua to appear at a hearing to show cause why his term of supervised release should not be revoked.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona on Friday granted the U.S. Probation’s request and issued the summons for the defendant to appear in court.

Quitugua was convicted in federal court in 2005 for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

In April 2005, the federal court slapped Quitugua with a 120-month prison term followed by a five-year supervised release over an armed robbery at a poker establishment in 2004. Quitugua’s supervised release began on Jan. 14, 2013.

According to court records, in April 2013, the U.S. Probation Office filed an informational report as a result of Quitugua’s submission of diluted urine sample and for admission to “ice” use on March 6, 2013.

In April 2013, the court modified Quitugua’s conditions to include a no alcohol use condition and to submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment.

In May 2013, defendant’s conditions were modified again to include three months of home detention due to admission to “ice” use on April 18 and May 20, 2013.

In July 2013, the U.S. Probation requested to revoke the supervision of Quitugua after he admitted using “ice” on June 9, 2013.

In August 2013, the federal court extended defendant’s home detention term with location monitoring for an additional 30 days.

In May 2014, the U.S. Probation filed another request to revoke defendant’s probation after he was arrested on new local charges, admitted to “ice” us on May 14, 2014, and attempted to substitute his urine during a drug test.

In June 2014, defendant’s supervised release was revoked and was sentenced to an imprisonment of 764 days of time served, followed by a 35-month supervised release.

Defendant’s supervised release commenced on June 24, 2016, which is expected to expire on May 23, 2019.

In July 2014, Quitugua pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was slapped by the Superior Court with a six-month prison term.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced him to six months in prison, but gave him credit for time served since May 23, 2014.

Police arrested Quitugua for allegedly speeding a car and running away from police officers, leaving a bag that contained three illegal guns and bullets near Northern Marianas College on May 23, 2014.

Following the arrest, the U.S. Probation Office has sought the revocation of Quitugua’s federal probation.

An indictment was then filed in federal court, charging Quitugua with one count of felon in possession of firearm in connection with his arrest near NMC.

According to the indictment, on May 23, 2014, Quitugua knowingly possessed one or more firearms and rounds of ammunition, specifically: one Sig Sauer Model P226 9mm pistol; one Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver; 90 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition; 50 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition; and 62 rounds of 9mm ammunition.