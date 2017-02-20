FHB promotes Parm Sachdej

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—First Hawaiian Bank chair and chief executive officer Bob Harrison announced Friday the promotion of Parminder Sachdej to vice president:

Sachdej, vice president and manager of Guam Dealer Center, will be responsible for managing the wholesale and retail dealer relationships, growing the indirect auto loan portfolio and overseeing collections for the region.

He joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2008 as a business banking officer in the Maite Banking Center and was promoted in 2013 to assistant vice president, and then to AVP and manager, Guam Dealer Center in 2016.

A graduate of St. John’s High in Tumon, Guam, Sachdej earned a business degree from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California.

FHB (fhb.com), with assets of $19.7 billion, was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and today is Hawaii’s largest bank, offering a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. The bank has 57 branches in Hawaii, three on Guam and two on Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc., the parent company of FHB, is the largest publicly traded company based in Hawaii.