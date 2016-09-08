‘Field of Heroes’ commemoration also kicks off on Tinian

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2016

Tag: , , ,

Tinian also commemorated the 15th anniversary of 9/11 with its own kickoff event for the “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” last Tuesday at the island’s Fiesta Grounds.

The ceremony began with the posting of colors by the Tinian Junior Senior High School JROTC Stallion Battalion.

Karen Joy Lagunay beautifully sang both the U.S. national anthem and the CNMI anthem after being introduced by mistress of ceremonies Alexis Hofschneider, who is departmental assistant at the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan.

Father Rey Rosal then led the invocation after the singing of the national anthems.

Tinian Mayor Joey San Nicolas then spoke by expressing his sentiments of gratitude toward the many benefits that military servicemen and first responders—both past and present—allow civilians to enjoy. Upon hearing the moving words made by San Nicolas, the tone of the event immediately switched to a respectful one.

The “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” is aimed at raising funds to finance the expenses of soldiers past and present diagnosed with the condition called Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, in which keynote speakers Nazario San Nicolas Borja and director Juan E. Santos expounded on during the opening ceremonies.

The opening ceremonies came to a close with Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Saipan) providing words of gratitude toward the attendees, the sponsors, and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation, which thought of and executed the idea of honoring the servicemen and first responders current, past, and most importantly, those who made the ultimate sacrifice in America’s campaign for freedom.

Aside from local leaders and community members, businessmen like Bridge Investment Group executive director Phillip Mendiola-Long and Tan Holdings president and COO Jerry Tan also attended the kickoff event. The TSL Foundation is the charitable arm of Tan Holdings.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

