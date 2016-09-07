Filipinos on Saipan to join protest vs Marcos burial at heroes cemetery

Through the initiative of the U.S. Pinoys for Good Governance headed by its national chair Atty. Loida Nicolas Lewis, the global protest against burial of Philippines dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos at Libingan Ng Mga Bayani (heroes cemetery) will be held today, Sept. 7, 2016, from 5pm to 6pm at the San Jose Intersection, Beach Road.

This according to Dr. Celia Lamkin, chairperson of USPGG CNMI, Guam, Hawaii ,and American Samoa.

There will be similar protests in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other U.S. cities, Tokyo, Italy, France , Canada, and other countries on Sept. 7 from 12 noon to 1pm.

“Please wear white T-shirts. If you know of friends, relatives, classmates, or colleagues who were victims of Martial Law, please bring their photos. We will display those pictures during the global protest rally,” said Lamkin. (PR)